JANESVILLE

It was an event about identifying oneself without being labeled.

It’s a difficult concept to understand, so bear with us.

On Saturday, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change hosted its second annual Pride in the Park at Courthouse Park in downtown Janesville. June is Pride Month, and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change wanted to have a family friendly—that is to say alcohol-free—event, said Kathy Comeau, project coordinator for the organization.

“So many of adult pride events end up having alcohol involved,” Comeau said. “Since we’re a substance abuse prevention agency, we really didn’t want to go down that road.”

Such events are an important part of the group’s mission, Comeau said. The group focuses on reducing substance abuse and risky behaviors, and promoting mental health and wellness.

“Mental health issues are one of those things that could put kids at risk for substance use,” said Comeau. “Like other vulnerable populations, LGBT youth are at risk for substance use.”

The last youth risk survey taken in Janesville also showed that students who are lesbian, gay or bisexual were more at risk for depression, suicide attempts and substance use, Comeau said.

The event included arts and crafts, story telling, games and facing painting. It was also about networking: families meeting families and kids visiting with school friends.

The park was full of young people, most of them high school age, and all of them sporting pride attire: rainbow scarves, shoelaces, hats and t-shirts with pride slogans. Along with supporting gay, lesbian, bisexual men and women, the event also provided a safe place for people whose gender expression and gender identity was nontraditional.

Gender identity, one of the high school kids explained, describes the strong sense of the way a person feels about themselves. A person could be biologically one gender but feel strongly that they are the other.

Gender expression is the way people express their gender identity. This is often expressed through clothing and other outer indicators, the high school student explained.

One the one hand, the students wanted a place where they could name what they really were: gay, bisexual, lesbian or none of the above. On the other hand, they didn’t want to be typecast into a single expression of gender identity or expression. One young man had on a t-shirt that announced “I am” and then listed all the possible identities a person could have, such as straight, gay, bisexual, lesbian or trans. All of those words were crossed out so the full sentence read, “I am a person."