JANESVILLE
President Donald Trump will visit Janesville on Saturday, Janesville police confirmed.
Trump had planned to visit La Crosse on Saturday, but he changed his plans.
Janesville Deputy Police Chief Terry Sheridan said he got a call Thursday from the Secret Service.
“It sounds like he is coming. It was a last minute change in his schedule, from what I understand,” Sheridan told The Gazette.
The Trump campaign Thursday canceled a Saturday stop in La Crosse after the mayor and Gov. Tony Evers asked the president not to hold a rally there because of a surge in coronavirus cases.
Local law enforcement planned to meet with the Secret Service later Thursday, Sheridan said.
Trump’s campaign website late Thursday afternoon changed its event posting for the previously planned La Crosse event to list Janesville as his new destination.
The campaign website says doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the 3:30 p.m. event at Janesville Regional Airport, 11390 W. Enterprise Drive, Janesville.
Tickets can be reserved online. Up to two tickets can be requested at a time and will be given on a first come, first serve basis.
Trump last visited Janesville when he was running for president in March 2016.
Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Janesville Sept. 14 and in nearby Darien on Aug. 19.
Evers on Thursday ordered people to use face coverings in public in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
This story will be updated.