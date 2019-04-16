JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change will hold a prescription drug roundup from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Sam’s Club, 3900 Deerfield Drive.

Officers and JM4C members will accept expired or unused prescription drugs, liquids and sharps.

Any unused prescriptions that expire within the year will be donated to HealthNet of Rock County for reuse in its health clinic.

The event is part of National Prescription Take Back Day.

For more information, contact officer Chad Sullivan at 608-755-3134 or sullivanc@ci.janesville.wi.us.