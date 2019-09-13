JANESVILLE

People with unused or expired medications will have an opportunity to safely dispose of them next week.

The Janesville Police Department and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change will host a prescription drug roundup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Janesville Farmers Market, which is located in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Prescription drugs, liquids, over-the-counter medicines, patches, pet medicine and sharps will be accepted, according to a news release.

For more information, contact officer Chad Sullivan at 608-755-3134 or sullivanc@ci.janesville.wi.us.