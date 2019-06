JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change will hold a prescription drug roundup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the local farmers market, 100 block of North Main Street.

Police and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change volunteers will accept unused and expired prescriptions, including sharps and liquids.

Any unused medications that have recently expired will be given to HealthNet of Rock County to use at its clinic.