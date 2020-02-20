JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department and Rock County Public Health Department will collect old and unused medicines during Friends of Noah's Arftic Art fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive.
Residents can bring in expired or unused prescriptions and pet medicines for proper disposal. Sharps and liquid medications also will be accepted.
For more information, contact officer Chad Sullivan at 608-755-3134 or sullivan@ci.janesville.wi.us.