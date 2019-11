JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change will hold a prescription drug roundup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road.

Residents are invited to bring any unused or expired prescription drugs, pills or liquids for proper disposal. Drugs will be collected at the front entrance of the store.

For more information, contact officer Chad Sullivan at 608-755-3134 or sullivanc@ci.janesville.wi.us.