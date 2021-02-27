JANESVILLE
Shortly after taking off, one of two pilots who died in a Rock County plane crash told air traffic control they wanted to return to the airport and “work through some engine issues,” according to a preliminary report released Saturday.
Tanner W. Byholm, 25, of Glidden and Remington K. Viney, 26, of Kimberly both died in the Feb. 16 crash shortly after they had taken off in their Velocity V-Twin airplane from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.
A National Transportation Safety Board aviation accident preliminary report quoted air traffic control recordings that showed one of the pilots mentioned wanting to come back to the airport about one minute and 16 seconds after they received takeoff clearance.
Air traffic control received the request from the pilots to come back and asked if they needed any help.
“No, sir, we should be fine,” one of the pilots said.
Air traffic control didn’t hear from the plane again, according to the report.
One witness referenced in the report told officials that the witness heard the engine’s “loud roar” and saw the plane above the trees, going down at about an 80-degree nose-down angle, the report states.
Once the plane disappeared behind some trees, the witness, who was a half-mile away from the accident, stopped hearing engine noise.
An air traffic controller saw the nose of the plane “almost pointed down toward the ground,” according to the report.
The plane had left Appleton International Airport at about 6:34 a.m. that morning. It arrived at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport at about 7:15 a.m. and got fuel, the report states.
The plane left the local airport at about 9:12 a.m. with intentions of going to Sebastian, Florida, “for maintenance to be accomplished on the landing gear system,” according to the report.
The plane hit trees and the Rock River at about 9:17 a.m. about 1 mile south of the airport. The accident site smelled of fuel.
Wreckage and engine examinations are pending.