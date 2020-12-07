JANESVILLE
Evidence of the approaching Christmas rush could be seen Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Janesville's Milton Avenue post office.
People poured in and out of the doors, some carrying handfuls of envelopes accented by Christmas stamps and others loaded with boxes and gifts to ship.
In a pandemic year with fewer gatherings of family and friends, the U.S. Postal Service will play an even bigger role in delivering holiday cheer.
Post offices are prepared for the surge, but they expect this year to be even busier than usual as residents cancel traditional celebrations and rely on delivery of their bow-laced surprises.
Bob Sheehan, communications specialist for the postal service’s Lakeland District, which includes southern Wisconsin, confirmed that the agency is ready.
He said post offices across the state are used to higher mail volume. More residents have been using the mail because of COVID-19-related closures.
"Every holiday season we do see an increase in the volume of packages that come in," Sheehan said. "And throughout the year since COVID has happened, we have experienced a large increase of our package volumes, so we're very prepared for what's coming."
He encouraged residents to send packages in durable boxes—with only one address label if it's a recycled box—and to avoid guessing on a ZIP code if they're unsure. No ZIP code is better than a guess, he said.
Next week, Dec. 13-19, is the expected peak for Christmas mail, Sheehan said. Bottom line: Don't drag your feet if you want your packages to be on time.
Post offices across the region are already feeling the pressure of holiday shipping. Sheehan said staffers are beginning to work longer days to ensure packages arrive on time, and post offices have added temporary staff as they do every year.
“It's pretty busy, that's for sure,” he said.
Key mailing deadlines to ensure letters and packages are delivered by Christmas include:
- First class mail must be mailed by Dec. 18.
- Priority mail must be mailed by Dec. 19.
- Priority mail express must be mailed by Dec. 23.
- Mail to military members or others overseas has deadlines based on location.
COVID-19 has not affected the postal service as much as other businesses or industries, Sheehan said. Postal workers have continued to provide the essential service on which many depend, he said.
"I think that's a strength of what's going on with the postal service, is that we do have these dedicated employees that are really committed,” he said.
“They're going to be out there working hard to make sure that all of this mail gets delivered on time."