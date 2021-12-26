CITY OF MILTON
Possible designs for new fire station on West High Street in Milton were presented Tuesday night to Milton Fire Commission and Fire Department members by Jim Schmidt and Laura Eysnogle of Five Bugles Design.
The design firm offered two preliminary concepts, each as a bubble diagram indicating how the space in the new fire station would be allocated. The design team said they did their work knowing a specific site for the fire station was yet to be determined.
Five Bugles presented a 14,755-square-foot facility that would cost $4.4 million to build.
Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering noted that the city of Milton has budgeted $3.5 million for the Milton West Station in the city of Milton, which is petitioning to join the Edgerton Fire District.
“We’re looking at these preliminary concepts and facility needs and ... what do we want as a minimum,” Pickering said.
A Milton Common Council member said that if the cost of the new fire station is not reduced, something else in the city budget will need to be cut.
Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said that while the city will pay to build the fire station, it's design will be determined by the commission, not the city.
“This is the classic example of what we face nearly every day at the local, state and federal level,” Hulick said. “Public safety is the No. 1 priority for everybody. It’s all ‘Back the badge’ or ‘Firefighters are heroes’ until they [members of the public] have to pay for it. Then all of a sudden those comments shrink to the background."
Hulick added, "I’m not taking a side in this. I don’t have a horse in this race. I don’t need to be re-elected.”
Some commission members suggested ways to cut building costs while others argued that a new and well-designed facility would attract qualified staff to come work at the station.
Eysnogle, project manager at Five Bugles, pointed out the inclusion in the designs of the apparatus bays area—which would hold multiple vehicles—and rooms for a hose tower, lockers, workshop, individual dorm rooms, storage areas and more.
“One of the things that the guys take into consideration is the efficiency of getting their gear on the apparatus to make sure those trucks are getting out the door as fast as they can,” Pickering said.
Several commission members and and Milton firefighters in attendance discussed having a place to take off contaminated personal protective equipment after fire calls, the possibility of incorporating solar energy and the availability of parking in the plans.
Eysnogle said the communications system the building would need alone could cost $80,000. But she said that other building costs are negotiable and subject to change.
Pickering said Rock County is expected to soon adopt the Phoenix G2 Alerting System for its 911 call center and the county will be covering the cost of installing the needed servers for that system.
The commission decided it would to meet again in January to discuss the plan further and work out a building proposal. The date has yet to be announced.