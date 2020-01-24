The northwest and northeast quadrants of the Rock County Snowmobile Trail will open at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Officials in a news release Friday warn users to be cautious while riding because conditions south of the quadrants are poor.
Conditions are better in the northern areas of the trail, according to the release.
Snow overnight Friday to Saturday will "drastically improve" conditions across the county. Southern portions of the real will be reassessed Saturday morning, according to the release.
All-terrain vehicles are not allowed on the trails. Snowmobiles must be registered with the state Department of Natural Resources.
The bridge at Indian Forge will be closed for maintenance Monday through the end of the week, according to the release.
A trail map is available online at rcasc.club/trail-map.
Riders can check trail conditions by called 608-757-5458 or visiting co.rock.wi.us or the Rock County Snowmobile Alliance's Facebook page.