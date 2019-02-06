MILTON

The north/south portion of McEwan Lane in Milton soon will become a one-way street.

The Milton City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved converting that part of the street to exclusively northbound traffic, City Administrator Al Hulick said.

No residents or city council members expressed concerns about the change during public comment, Hulick said.

McEwan Lane runs east and west from Parkview Drive to just east of City Hall Road, where it curves northbound past Small Wonders Learning Center.

Parking and traffic concerns were among the top priorities before the Milton School District moved three additional sections of 4-year-old kindergarten into Small Wonders this year, Jennifer Cramer, principal at Milton East Elementary School, told The Gazette in December.

The school district asked the city to consider changing the traffic pattern to eliminate congestion and make the area safer, particularly during school pick-up and drop-off times, Hulick said.

Buses create visual conflicts for people crossing the street, and accommodating both cars and buses on the narrow street at the same time is difficult, Hulick said.

City staff agreed with the school district's safety concerns. Few people travel southbound on that part of the street, and the change likely won't affect day-to-day travel much, Hulick said.

The city contacted residents of the two properties that have driveways along McEwan Lane. They supported the traffic change, saying they rarely drive southbound on the road, Hulick said.

That part of the street runs adjacent to the former United Methodist Church, which houses the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, Our Journey Fitness, Catwalk Salon and Affinity Massage.

R&B Properties owns the former United Methodist Church property and Small Wonders, and representatives did not express concerns about the businesses as a result of the traffic change, Hulick said.

The city can start enforcing the one-way street when the ordinance is published next week and signs are posted along the road, Hulick said.

Public works staff told Hulick they will have to wait until the ground is thawed to post signs. Hulick anticipates the change will be made in the next couple of months.