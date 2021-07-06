BELOIT
The city of Beloit properly celebrated the Fourth of July once again Sunday as the community came out in full force to support the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops Extravaganza.
The popular summer concert and fireworks show was canceled last year over COVID-19 concerns, but this year’s event drew hundreds of families to Pohlman Field and Telfer Park to take in the sounds and sights of Independence Day.
“We’re so glad to be here with you tonight. We dedicate this show to all those who are no longer with us,” said BJSO Music Director Rob Tomaro in reference to those who died from COVID-19.
The symphony moved through classic songs from “Armed Forces Salute” to “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “The 1812 Overture.”
Larry Arft, president of BJSO, said the full symphony had not performed together for 18 months before a recent pops concert in Janesville.
“You literally kept the music alive,” Arft said of all the volunteers and financial supporters of the orchestra.
The group also rolled through various selections of upcoming events including the medley from “The Phantom of the Opera” for the spring 2022 silent film showcase set for April 30.
Later this fall, the symphony will celebrate “Missed Anniversaries,” marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Beethoven’s 250th birthday on Oct. 23 and 24.
The fireworks display drew the traditional oohs and ahhs from the people gathered at the baseball stadium as color and light filled the sky.
The Fourth of July event in Beloit initially was planned to have spectators apply for tickets so crowd sizes could be limited, but the city lifted the ticket requirement as restrictions on crowd sizes were lifted.