"Martin Luther King and the Poor People’s Campaign" is this month's topic for Courageous Conversations, a racial justice discussion co-sponsored by Community Action, the Diversity Action Team of Rock County and the YWCA Rock County.
The public is welcome to attend the Zoom meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. People can register in advance at www.gazettextra.com/king.
The meeting will include videos about the economic-justice campaign in 1968 and discussion of how the campaign continues in 2021.