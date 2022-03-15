With the sale of 2809 N. Pontiac Drive, KANDU Industries has made a full break from the event hall business, putting the Pontiac Convention Center under new ownership.
According to state Department of Revenue property transfer records, KANDU Industries sealed up the sale of the facility for $1.25 million March 4.
Kevin Hendricks, a Janesville developer and commercial real estate operator, bought the property, according to state records. KANDU Industries had bought the 19,000-square-foot convention center in 2012 for $1 million, according to tax records.
The convention center, for years a banquet hall that hosted local gala events, beer festivals and even a few local amateur wrestling showcases, has been for sale since last year. It went on the market after KANDU began to divest itself of real estate it has owned and used to operate events through its Best Events catering division.
Kathy Hansen, KANDU’s CEO, said earlier this year the organization struggled to keep Best Events afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. KANDU, a nonprofit organization, plans over the next few years to diverge from event catering and instead lean harder into its main focus: daytime services and job placement for adults with disabilities.
Along with sale of the convention center, KANDU earlier this year sold off the Armory at 10 S. High St. in downtown Janesville—a property it also used to host catered events.
A new owner plans to convert the Armory to a wedding event and banquet hall.
The Pontiac Convention Center initially operated as a roller-skating rink until its owner converted it to a convention center in 2007.
The property is across North Pontiac Drive from a parcel where a developer plans to build a 90-room Tru by Hilton hotel.
Hendricks did not immediately respond to a Gazette inquiry about what he plans to do with his new acquisition.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.