JANESVILLE
Terry Hatch lost the baseball collection of his youth when he went into the Navy.
But the Janesville man hung on to the many political pins and buttons he collected as a boy.
Today, he estimates he has 1,000 historical campaign buttons from elections past.
In December, he loaned four frames, measuring 2 feet by 3 feet each, filled with election buttons to the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville.
“They weren’t doing me much good hanging on the walls,” Hatch said.
The society added the items to a campaign display featuring political buttons, posters, fliers and bumper stickers on loan from the Virginia and George Kowal family.
Hatch’s collection includes candidates for president, governor and congressional seats, mostly from 1960 to 1980.
Hatch was drawn to politics as a boy and worked at the Republican Party headquarters in Janesville before the 1960 presidential election.
“I collected all their pins,” he said. “I also grabbed Democratic pins.”
He met Richard Nixon at the Rock County Airport that year, when Nixon, the Republican candidate, unsuccessfully ran against Democrat John Kennedy.
“I was close to the fence and got to shake his hands,” Hatch said.
Four years later, Hatch supported Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater and has many buttons from his unsuccessful campaign.
Active in both local and state Republican politics, Hatch later led groups supporting Ronald Reagan for president in 1976. He met Reagan, who spoke in Wisconsin that year and who lost the Republican nomination to Gerald Ford.
Political buttons from the 1960s and 1970s “are reminiscent of times when politics were more fun and candidates were more cordial,” Hatch said.
Hatch’s buttons complement the Kowal family collection, said Tim Maahs, executive director of the historical society.
The historical society values items on loan from people in the community.
“It is not easy for us to collect everything because we are limited on space,” Maahs said. “We are clearly appreciative of anything that can be done to extend the depth of our collections, even if only temporarily.”