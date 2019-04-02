01STOCK_MILTONPOLICE

MILTON

One adult and one juvenile were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct following an incident outside Milton Middle School on Tuesday.

Police Chief Scott Marquardt said in an email both individuals have since been released and the incident was "not that major" but drew a lot of attention because it happened at the middle school front door near the end of the day.

Marquardt declined to provide further comment and said a news release will likely be sent out tomorrow morning once he has further details.

The adult who was arrested was not affiliated with the school, according to a letter from Principal Matt Biederwolf.

Officers from the Milton School District and Rock County Sheriff's Office responded to the school at about 2:15 p.m. after a "situation" occurred in the parking lot in front of the school, according to the letter.

Students and staff were not harmed, and the school was not placed on lockdown because the situation happened outside and law enforcement responded quickly, according to the letter.

