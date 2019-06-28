JANESVILLE

Janesville police on Thursday night removed most of the items a man had with him while camping for weeks on public property near the Monterey Bridge.

Police Chief Dave Moore said the man was cited and that most of his personal items were “removed and secured.”

Moore said the police department has the man’s belongings.

“They were all wet, so we’re drying them out and putting them away. Some of it was just clearly garbage—old food wrappers and empty containers and things—those were discarded, but anything that arguably could be of value we’ve retained, and we’re continuing to work with the city attorney’s office on it.”

It’s not clear when the man’s property would be returned to him, Moore said.

“It’s his property. I would imagine at some point it would be, yeah,” Moore said.

The man remained near the bridge Friday, Moore said.

The Gazette reported Thursday that police had cited the 34-year-old man four times for camping on a sidewalk since March 31.

The man has money to pay for an apartment and food, but he won’t do that, Sgt. Dean Sukus said Wednesday. He does not appear to be asking for help, but people have been giving him food and money.

Police and county human service workers have offered him help on numerous occasions, but he has declined, Sukus said.

Online court records indicate a relative evicted the man in May 2018 and later got a domestic abuse injunction issued against him.

He underwent a psychiatric evaluation, and a Rock County judge ruled him not competent to stand trial and unlikely to regain competence.

Moore said the police department revisited its options Thursday based on “community concern.” He agreed The Gazette’s coverage played a role in the timing.

Moore said it’s not clear what will happen next.