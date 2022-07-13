JANESVILLE
Two young police officers moved through the empty second floor of Franklin Middle School on Tuesday afternoon as acrid smoke from a pistol starting gun still hung in the air in a school hallway.
Moments earlier, three shots had rang out, drawing the armed officers in the direction their training tells them they’re supposed to go—straight toward the gunshots they heard.
The officers were two of about 50 Janesville Police Department employees who over two days practiced police search and security tactics in a set of active shooter trainings at the school on Janesville’s west side.
On Tuesday, both officers flanked each other, one keeping an eye out ahead and toward the open doors of the school library to his left. The other kept glancing backward as both quietly and steadily moved toward a classroom they wanted to check, communicating to each other out loud the whole time.
Then, one spotted another police department training instructor portraying an armed, active shooter inside the classroom. Both officers led their entry to the room with the barrels of their tactical rifles low. The first officer in fired his rifle at the shooter. Done.
Only one thing went wrong during that training exercise. Both officers were huffing and puffing as they made their way through the second-floor hallway. And it wasn’t because they were winded or tired from climbing to the school’s second floor.
Both were amped up on adrenaline as they ran through the training exercise in the school that’s been shut down for summer vacation.
Janesville police Sgt. Josh Norem said the trainings Monday and Tuesday were pre-planned simulated active shooter run-throughs to train officers, detectives and even office administration how to move calmly but steadily to stop a shooter (or shooters) and aid victims.
Officers ranging from new patrol cops to the department’s deputy chief trained side by side Tuesday.
Recent shootings at a school in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this spring and at a parade in the Chicago suburbs on the Fourth of July would seem to underscore the importance of routine active-shooter training.
Norem said that’s true for all department employees. But he said the biggest value of such training, maybe, is for younger officers, a demographic that makes up a growing number of people on the city’s police force. And the stakes in an active shooter situation sit squarely between life and death.
The reality is that most police, regardless of age or experience, likely will never get thrust into responding to a local mass shooting. Unless they suddenly are.
“They (young officers) may have only seen this stuff in the police academy, maybe with their field training officer like real clearing stuff. So, yeah, this is literally building that foundation for them,” Norem said.
Janesville police now train multiple times a year, and Norem said the department continues to try to expand that.
On multiple floors of the school Tuesday, officers worked through the paces of a few different shooter scenarios. In one setting, the scene was eerily quiet. In real life, that might mean a shooter in a public place is in another part of a building or busy reloading a weapon.
Janesville police Lt. Mark Ratzlaff pointed out to officers that in the last two days, he had seen some react either either too fast or too slow based on the circumstances.
In training, those officers can end up “shot” by a simulated mass shooter, a risk they take but work to avoid through clear verbal communication and searching strategies.
Hesitancy, a psychological aspect in the police response to the Uvalde school shooting that officials say might have allowed a shooter in that attack more time to carry out his attack, isn’t just a matter of physically moving too slowly.
Ratzlaff explained that what he calls “speed of movement” actually is how fast an officer can mentally read, decide and act during a mass shooting—a complicated scene that can include injured people crying for help, a shooter firing shots, people running, and multiple police and public safety agencies coordinating a response at once.
Ratzlaff said officers of any age and experience must be comfortable being the eyes, ears, voice and problem-fixers for their partners in a mass shooting response.
“The only wrong tactic is to do nothing,” he said.