Area law enforcement agencies will be ramping up patrols and looking for impaired drivers around the Labor Day holiday.
Law enforcement officials will step up patrols in the stateline area as part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign, which aims to keep roads safe during the holiday weekend.
Additional officers will be deployed on these dates:
- Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21-22.
- Friday, Aug. 28.
- Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5.
- Monday, Sept. 7.
- Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19.
Law enforcement also will keep an eye out for seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and other violations.
The patrols are made possible through federal highway safety funds.