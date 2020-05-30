EMERALD GROVE

A Milton man is dead after he ran a pickup truck through a T intersection and crashed into a ditch on Highway 14 east of Janesville early Saturday, authorities said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol likely was a factor in the crash at the intersection of Scharine Road and Highway 14 that killed a 43-year-old Milton man and injured a passenger in the pickup shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, police believe the Milton man’s 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling south on South Scharine Road when the truck failed to stop at a T intersection at Highway 14. The pickup collided with an embankment on the south side of the highway.

Medics tried to treat the Milton man at the scene. He was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where he later died. A 32-year-old Milton man who was a passenger also was transported to the same hospital with injuries. His condition was not immediately available.

Police on Saturday morning have not released the name of either man involved in the crash.