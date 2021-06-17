JANESVILLE
A Janesville man has died from injuries he suffered after he crashed his car while driving intoxicated behind the Pine Tree Plaza last week.
Janesville police reported Jaime Jaramillo, 24, Janesville, died Monday, two days after he crashed his BMW sports sedan behind the strip mall at 2900 Deerfield Drive at about 2:19 a.m. Friday.
Jaramillo had been hospitalized in Janesville and was listed in intensive care with “life-threatening” injuries after the crash.
Police said officers were doing a security check at a storefront at thePlaza when they heard the roaring engine of a speeding car and then a loud crashing sound coming from the access road behind the strip mall.
Officers found Jaramillo apparently intoxicated and severely injured in a car that was crashed behind the strip mall. Further details weren’t available.
Police said the Wisconsin State Patrol was investigating.