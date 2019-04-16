TOWN OF BRADFORD

An 85-year-old Fontana man was killed in a two-vehicle crash after he failed to stop at a stop sign in the town of Bradford near the Rock-Walworth county line Tuesday, authorities said.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office in a news release said the man, whose name has not been released, was traveling north on South County C in a 2007 Mercury Milan about 1:41 p.m. when he disregarded a stop sign where County C crosses Highway 11/14. His vehicle was broadsided by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica being driven eastbound on Highway 11/14 by a Delavan man.

The Fontana man was taken by ambulance to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The driver of the Pacifica, who is 76, and a 70 year-old woman who was a passenger in his vehicle, were treated for injuries at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and were released, police said.

Their names have not been released.

Medics and firefighters from the Clinton and Darien fire departments and Mercyhealth's MD1 vehicle responded to the crash.

Police are still investigating, but authorities said they anticipate no tickets and no arrests.