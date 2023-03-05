This story has been updated with additional information.
JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Police Department, with the assistance of the Beloit Police Department and other local emergency agencies, shut down some streets in Janesville Friday while investigating what began as a shots-fired incident in Beloit.
In a release around 4 p.m. Friday, Janesville police alerted local residents in and around the 600 block of South Main Street to "expect temporary road closures and traffic delays in the area until the investigation is concluded. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area if possible."
A release sent out later Friday evening offered more details:
Janesville police observed a vehicle that had been involved in a shot fired incident in the city of Beloit at the intersection of South Main and East Racine streets. Officers tried to stop the vehicle and it fled, leading them on a short pursuit.
Officers lost sight of the vehicle; a Rock County sheriff’s deputy located it a short while later in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Learning that the suspects may be inside a residence there, officers surrounded the house. Five people ultimately exited the residence, following officers' commands.
Police said there was danger to the community.
This remains an ongoing investigation by the Beloit and Janesville police departments. Janesville police were assisted by Beloit detectives, Rock County deputies, the Janesville Fire Department and a Rock County K-9, Kamo.
