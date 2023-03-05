01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
Buy Now

Updated Information

This story has been updated with additional information.

JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Police Department, with the assistance of the Beloit Police Department and other local emergency agencies, shut down some streets in Janesville Friday while investigating what began as a shots-fired incident in Beloit. 

In a release around 4 p.m. Friday, Janesville police alerted local residents in and around the 600 block of South Main Street to "expect temporary road closures and traffic delays in the area until the investigation is concluded. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area if possible."

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you