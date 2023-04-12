JANESVILLE — Janesville’s crime rate rose 4% in 2022 compared to 2021 but is still lower than in the past 10 years, Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore says.
Consistent training, working with different community groups to provide resources for victims, and building and maintaining trust with the community they serve were just some of the things that Moore highlighted as keeping that rate down in Janesville.
Moore pointed out that the main crime that drove the crime rate up is retail theft and theft of motor vehicles. Which drove crimes against property up 16% compared to 2021
In a press conference in March, Moore said many police departments across the Midwest saw a spike in motor vehicle thefts in 2022, and Janesville was no exception. He said most of the targeted cars were manufactured by Kia, which were a common target of car thieves nationwide.
Moore said as 2023 began, the rash of auto thefts faded. Lt. Mark Ratzlaff agreed, saying Janesville has “not been seeing nearly as much” such activity as in 2022.
Moore told The Gazette in a follow-up interview that there was not a one-size-fits all answer on how to prevent Kia’s from being stolen. Some of the ideas the department came up with — such as getting a bait car and waiting for someone to steal it or putting a GPS device and tracking it when it got stolen — were ultimately dismissed, because he said there wasn’t a way to know which Kia was going to get stolen that night.
Moore said keeping the public informed and providing resources in different ways will prevent cars from being stolen, such as being able to park in a public place and then making sure doors are locked.
Work with Victims
Types of crime that have decreased significantly in Janesville in the past five years include domestic disturbances. The number of incidents involving domestic disturbances dropped from 853 incidents in 2018 to 763 incidents in 2022.
Incidents involving forcible rape and aggravated assault were also lower in 2022 than they have been in 10 years. Moore said that this is an important decrease because his officers work with victims of domestic abuse and those incidents are often between partners.
This includes working with the YWCA, he said, as “about 66% of our homicides are domestic violence related” and in 2010 the department realized it needed to do more for victims.
He said he spoke with the YWCA and said he wanted “to improve the outcome of the victims,” both of domestic violence and drugs crimes. Police began working with the YWCA after arrest happen and also follow up after 72 hours to talk to them in a calm environment about resources available to them.
“We…even drive them there if need be to connect them with the services and get them to a better place in life,” Moore said.
Training
At the March press conference, Moore said mass shootings across the country and incidents like the death of a Black man, Tyre Nichols, in police custody in Memphis in January, make continuing education critical for police officers. In tandem with that is a need to periodically assess whether the police department needs to update policies or equipment.
In the follow up interview with The Gazette, Moore said the police department monitors national trends because those could make their way to Janesville. This happens in tandem with making sure officers have updated training in all areas.
“I don’t know anybody that trains more than we do you,” in respect of training for how to respond to school shootings,” Moore said.
“We’ve had probably an average of four training sessions a year for everybody in the department. From like four or five in the morning until six at night at different area churches, movie theaters, warehouses and we run officers through various shooting type events.”
Community Outreach
Along with numerous different programs that the department has started, one that Moore talked about involves getting to know kids and families who live in city neighborhoods known to have drug houses or a lot of crime happens. He said the aim is to build a good relationship between city residents and police.
He said one day every summertime the city shuts down the streets in the neighborhood and police officers joins residents in playing basketball and other games, having a cookout, and just hanging out.
He said the department is always trying to do is figure out how to do things better and he said that comes with consistent training and making sure that people can trust police officers.
“I always want to see how we can do more,” he said. “You never want to arrive.”