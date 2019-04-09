JANESVILLE

Janesville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a robbery of an individual at Target, according to a news release from the department.

At 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, three males wearing hoodies pulled up over their heads entered the Target store at 2017 Humes Road. They went to the food section where they found a woman shopping who had her purse in her cart. The suspects grabbed the purse and ran for the door, according to the news release.

They left the scene in a black, four-door BMW with black rims and dark tinted windows, the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the suspect vehicle can contact Janesville Area Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 608-756-3636, submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com or submit a tip via the free P3 tips app for Android or iPhone. People with information can also call the Janesville Police Department’s non-emergency number, 608-755-3100