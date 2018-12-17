JANESVILLE
When nonprofit caseworker Holly Anderson found Craig O’Leary, a homeless man, he was alone inside a tent in a tangle of woods on Janesville’s south side.
To be exact, he was inside two tents.
O’Leary, a 56-year-old former carpenter, has been homeless for more than a year. In that time, he has learned a few tricks to weather the frigid Wisconsin winter nights.
First, he pitches a small dome tent inside a larger tent. That offers him better insulation from the icy wind.
O’Leary then crawls inside the smaller, inner tent and wraps himself in a pair of blankets cinched around a “mattress” fashioned from a set of old couch cushions.
While he sleeps, O’Leary hugs a half-gallon jug filled with hot water. In the morning, if the water is still warm, he uses it to make coffee.
Last week, when Anderson encountered O’Leary, she was scouring the woods with Janesville police officer Craig Klementz.
The two had paired up to try to locate homeless people who don’t have shelter. Anderson and Klementz had been canvassing the city’s south side under a new partnership between the city and local social service agencies. The effort is called HOT—an acronym for Homeless Outreach Team.
City officials and Janesville police earlier this year formed a task force alongside several local nonprofit groups to form strategies to address homelessness, including transitional housing services and strengthening ties between the city and agencies that offer homeless services.
Social service agencies and police recognized they have frequent contacts with homeless people and decided to combine forces, pairing off for one eight-hour shift each month.
Under their new partnership, a core of four other Janesville police officers paired with social service agents toward a common goal: They’re trying to reach people such as O’Leary and others who are homeless without shelter to help them find their way to assistance—food, medical care, counseling or, ideally, temporary housing.
In the woods
Anderson, an outreach specialist with the Rock County National Alliance on Mental Illness, spoke with O’Leary in the woods. O’Leary stayed in his tent set so deep in a thicket it was almost invisible.
Anderson works through NAMI’s Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness. The program, also known as PATH, assists the most vulnerable segment of the homeless population—those who have mental illnesses and, often in tandem, substance abuse problems.
Anderson has spent weeks earning O’Leary’s trust, learning his circumstances, trying to map out a game plan to get him the help he needs.
During the encounter in the woods, Anderson was able to convince O’Leary to meet at a nearby McDonald’s for coffee to talk more with her and Klementz.
Klementz hung back and waited as Anderson talked with O’Leary. He said he didn’t want O’Leary to see a uniformed police officer and think he was in trouble.
Klementz didn’t plan to ticket O’Leary for sleeping in a tent on private land, and he didn’t plan to make him move his tent someplace else.
“This outreach goes the opposite direction of criminalizing homelessness,” Klementz said. “If you have no place to sleep, where are you going to sleep? I don’t see moving him out of here. He’s not a disruption to other people. There’s a balance. Not all people want services, but we’re out here to help.”
At McDonald’s, O’Leary unpacked two steroid inhalers from a backpack where he also keeps an electric nebulizer machine. He has a chronic, obstructive breathing problem, and walking several blocks from his tent in the woods left him short of breath.
His tent is just within walking distance of his doctor’s office, the Rock County Job Center, where he meets with another case worker, and a laundromat where he can clean his clothes and plug in his nebulizer for breathing treatments.
“I’m centrally located,” O’Leary joked.
As he drank coffee, O’Leary told Anderson and Klementz he has been homeless more than a year. He said he’d been on Social Security disability because he was considered legally blind until he had an eye surgery.
O’Leary said his disability status had lapsed or was revoked within the last few years. He’s in the midst of trying to get back on disability, but for now he has no income, and almost all his belongings are gone. O’Leary said an inheritance he had been living on has dried up.
He’s divorced, although he has got adult children and a few siblings living in the Janesville area. Another of his siblings, he said, also is homeless.
O’Leary said just before his disability got suspended, he had been staying at a local motel that was charging him rent of “$800 a month.”
“The bed bugs there were free,” O’Leary joked.
O’Leary said he had been staying at a local men’s shelter, but he claims the shelter kicked him out after a sibling of his tried to steal belongings from another shelter client.
Right now, Janesville has two homeless shelters: one for women and their families and one for men. Between the two, there is room at any given time for 60, maybe 70 clients. That serves about 10 percent of the local homeless population, maybe less, Anderson estimated.
“The shelters are all full and have waiting lists,” Anderson said.
She said temporary housing is in short supply, too, because of the tight housing inventory.
“It’s one of the things this county needs more of,” she said.
Anderson said there are a few local programs that could put O’Leary on a fast track to rent-free, transitional housing while he awaits a decision on his disability benefits. She said the programs are designed for people with extreme need.
Anderson gave O’Leary names and phone numbers but told him he’d have to take initiative to talk to caseworkers and apply for the programs.
‘Darn hardheaded’
In the course of a two-hour conversation with O’Leary, Anderson and Klementz allowed O’Leary to lead most of the conversations.
O’Leary told stories about his childhood, and talked about his love of playing drums and guitars and his lifelong passion for heavy metal music. He talked about a hospital stay he had last winter while homeless. He was treated for hypothermia and a broken wrist he suffered while walking on ice and snow in tennis shoes.
O’Leary acknowledged the inconvenience, the risks and the isolation of his living arrangement. After the sun sets on winter afternoons, O’Leary sits alone for hours in the dark in a tent in the woods, always without a campfire. That way, no one knows he’s there.
He said earlier this year, he went from July to Thanksgiving without a shower. He has learned to wash off in the rain.
Whenever Anderson or Klementz brought up the idea of possible temporary housing programs, O’Leary steered the conversation in other directions. He talked about his desire to live independently. He said he’s leery of temporary housing programs that might require him to go to regular meetings or counseling sessions with caseworkers.
When pressed over what he might decide if an agency offered him a viable housing option, a non-answer was the best he could give.
Either way, O’Leary wasn’t going to put anyone but himself at fault.
“I know there are places I could go to get help,” he said. “If I wasn’t so darn hardheaded.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse