JANESVILLE
A group including Assembly Rep. Sue Conley, D-Janesville, and Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory gathered at the Rock County Courthouse to help rededicate a plaque in honor of Janesville’s Rhoda Lavinia Goodell.
Goodell was Wisconsin’s first female attorney to practice before the State Supreme Court. A plaque was originally installed in her honor on the 120th anniversary of her death, March 31, 2000. However, it was discovered that the original image used was not Goodell. Funds were then raised to help refurbish the plaque with her image.
The mural hanging on the Main Street facade of the courthouse was updated in 2020 to show the true image of Goodell.
Speakers included Nancy Sonntag, the Women’s Fund Advisory Board chairperson; Carolyn Brandeen, member of Rock County Women’s History Committee; Nancy Kopp, a Wisconsin Supreme Court Commissioner and author; McCrory, the first woman to be elected as a judge in Rock County; and Conley.
Sonntag said by the time the courthouse mural had become faded, the board had discovered that the purported image of Goodell was, in fact, not her.
“After raising some money to correct the mural, we decided it was only right to make sure we had the correct image on this plaque,” she said.
Kopp spoke at length about Goodell’s life and how inspired she was by Goodell that she wrote a history paper on her life.
“I spent hours at the old Janesville Public Library scrolling through microfilm of the Janesville Gazette, looking for any mention of Lavinia,” Kopp said. “I remember what a thrill it was to discover ads for her legal practice that appeared in the newspaper almost daily. After I became a lawyer, I would think of Lavinia from time to time, and I was grateful she had forged a path for me and so many other women.”
In 2018, Kopp and her colleague Colleen Ball started doing more research on Goodell after Ball told Kopp she thought Goodell had never gotten the full historical treatment she deserved. Through research, they found new material and insights into Goodell’s life.
McCrory described when she was first elected in April 2012 and glanced up at the mural of Goodell while speaking to a reporter outside the courthouse.
“It was one of those goose bump moments,” McCrory said. “It was very humbling for me to think of the steps that I am walking in. Every time we talk about this remarkable woman, I think about this.”
Conley ended the speeches by thanking those who contributed to the financial effort to refurbish the plaque and mural. She also thanked the original artist who repainted Goodell’s image on the mural and all who turned out for Tuesday’s dedication ceremony.