JANESVILLE
Planned Parenthood Wisconsin and Planned Parenthood of Illinois -- two separate women’s reproductive health agencies that operate on either side of the state line -- on Thursday jointly announced a plan to begin referring Wisconsin residents who seek abortion to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Waukegan, Ill.
Planned Parenthood officials in both Illinois and Wisconsin said they’ve spent the last few years getting Wisconsin doctors and staff who provide abortion services here dual certification to also allow them to practice in Illinois.
Other than one private physician in Madison who intends to open an abortion clinic in Rockford, Planned Parenthood is the first major women’s health care provider that operates in southern Wisconsin to officially announce how it intends to offer abortion services to those in Wisconsin or other states with laws that now bar access to abortion.
County referrals
State data shows that in 2020, Rock County ranked in the top 10 Wisconsin counties for abortion referrals, and state Department of Health Services officials indicate the real number of abortion procedures done in state-line counties like Rock County might be higher than reported.
If trends equal or surpass 2020 data, Rock County would have at least 179 people seeking induced abortion for unspecified reasons, the sixth highest number of abortion procedures for any county in Wisconsin that year.
Under current interpretations of state law as it relates to the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month to overturn the decades-old Roe vs. Wade ruling guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, all those Rock County people —and anyone else from Wisconsin seeking abortion for any other reason than a life-threatening health emergency — would have to travel to another state for that procedure.
Predicted spike
The Illinois and Wisconsin agencies, which are affiliated through Planned Parenthood but not jointly operated, said Thursday they’ve got enough doctors, nurses and support staff who work at the agency’s four abortion clinics in Wisconsin to cover a predicted spike in residents they expect to travel from Wisconsin to Waukegan.
Planned Parenthood further predicted on Thursday that the number of Wisconsin residents who now seek referrals for abortions in Illinois could continue to spike 1000% above normal demand in the coming months. That’s based on recent requests for referrals, Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood of Illinois Operations Director Kristen Schultz said.
Schultz said the number doesn’t account for what the Illinois agency expects will be a ballooning volume of abortion referrals from other Planned Parenthood agencies in the 26 other states across the U.S. that the agency considers “red-alert” states. Those are states that have reverted to more restrictive limits on abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.
It’s not clear whether the overall number of abortions for Wisconsin residents could ultimately peak above the 6,300 abortions reported in the state in 2020 and the 5,000 reported last year. But the state Department of Health Services notes in a data sheet of abortions by county that counties near state lines likely have higher rates of abortion than reported because of residents’ proximity to nearby abortion providers across state lines.
Meanwhile, all of Planned Parenthood’s clinics in Wisconsin remain open to offer a range of other women’s reproductive health services that are not directly tied to abortions, officials from Planned Parenthood said.
Locally, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is one of the few health care groups to openly discuss the law change's impact. The agency doesn’t operate abortion facilities in Janesville, and in fact, the agency says it’s had access in recent years to only 4 abortion clinics statewide.
Those clinics, Planned Parenthood officials indicated Thursday, provide 90 percent of all abortion services for Wisconsin clients.
Planned Parenthood said the biggest, looming challenge would be for the agency to raise enough private funding to offset the cost to transport low-income clients from northern and central Wisconsin, hours from the abortion clinic the agency plans to use in Waukegan.
Other local providers
In multiple inquiries at Rock County-based health care and social service providers -- including Mercyhealth, HealthNet of Rock County, Community Action of Rock and Walworth County, Willow Women’s Clinic -- all of those providers either declined comment or did not respond to The Gazette with details on how they’re advising clients who are now seeking abortion services or referrals.
One official, Ian Hedges at HealthNet of Rock County, said his clinic is in the midst of applying for federal Title 10 funds—government funding that covers a broad spectrum of women’s health.
Hedges declined to comment on whether HealthNet has made decisions on what course it will take on abortion referrals, and he said he’s also unable to comment on HealthNet’s past practices on abortion referrals.
Mercyhealth, which operates clinics and hospitals in both Illinois and Wisconsin, has repeatedly declined since earlier this month requests from the Gazette to comment on how it intends to approach abortion services in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.
On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Janesville-based healthcare system, which also operates nearby hospitals and clinics in Walworth County and in Rockford, again said that Mercyhealth is not commenting on issues tied to the abortion ruling.
Planned Parenthood's Illinois and Wisconsin leaders said Thursday the agency believes that based on advice from legal counsel, that neither doctors, staff nor patients face legal repercussions for traveling to a clinic in Illinois from Wisconsin with an abortion referral.