JANESVILLE
A two-seater airplane with a pair of passengers made an emergency landing in Janesville early Saturday morning.
The plane departed the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport on Saturday but had to return to the airport after one of its two engines lost power near Lake Michigan.
The pilot reversed course back to Janesville after reporting the blown engine around 7 a.m.
Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said the plane made “an uneventful landing" around 7:30 a.m. He said neither passenger was injured in the landing.