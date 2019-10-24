JANESVILLE

Plans to renovate the Wilson-King Stone House into a commercial kitchen would complement a transformed Rock County Historical Society campus, the executive director said.

If approved by the city council, the 177-year-old house would undergo interior and exterior renovations to become a commercial kitchen, allowing the historical society to host catering for large events such as weddings, Tim Maahs, executive director, said.

The historical society receives many requests to host such events but as of now has to turn them down, Maahs said.

The other five buildings on the campus have been restored or renovated as part of the historical society’s redevelopment efforts. The stone house renovations would be a capstone to the efforts, Maahs said.

The city’s plan commission voted unanimously Monday to endorse the renovation, but not without some hesitation.

Commissioner Doug Marklein said he had mixed emotions about endorsing the renovations. He understood how improvements could help the campus, but he questioned whether the construction of a commercial kitchen strays too far from the architectural intent of the building.

Commissioner Rich Gruber questioned the historic relevancy of materials used in the renovation, noting the planned enclosure of the current porch is “not complementary” to the aesthetic of the building.

The porch will be enclosed with clapboard, which was originally used in the peak of the front porch, Maahs said.

It would be nearly impossible to mine stone to match the rest of the structure, according to a letter from Maahs to the plan commission.

Renovations will have to be approved by the city council as required by the Tallman House property lease agreement between the city and historical society.

Renovations to the house would include:

Enclosing the porch at the north entrance and making it into two bathrooms.

Making the south end of the building into the main entrance with a new porch replicating the old one.

Removing interior walls that were not original to the house and creating one large room to be used as a commercial kitchen.

The Greek-revival style house was built in 1842 as a residence with one large room.

In 1964, the house was moved from its original location on St. Lawrence Avenue to the historical society’s campus, which is sandwiched between Jackson and Franklin streets near Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

The house was removed from the national historic building registry in 1964 when it was moved, Maahs said.

The house has been used for storage since 2013. Before that, it was used as the executive director’s office, a museum and research space, Maahs said.

A matching grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation and fundraising would pay for renovations. Exterior improvements are slated to cost $130,000, and the historical society is still receiving bids for interior improvements, Maahs said.

The historical society has to raise the remaining $10,000 for the matching grant by June 30, 2020, Maahs said.

Interior improvements could begin as soon as this fall. Exterior improvements likely will be delayed until spring, Maahs said.

Maahs does not know how long renovations will take.