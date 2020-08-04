JANESVILLE
A proposed opioid addiction treatment clinic got the green light from the Janesville Plan Commission to move into an office space in an industrial building on the city’s northeast side.
It’s less clear whether the company that plans the clinic will move forward with the project.
In a sometimes confusing set of public hearings the plan commission held virtually Monday night, commission members disagreed over whether to tie a conditional-use approval for an outpatient clinic proposed by Addiction Medical Solutions of Wisconsin to whether a workout facility in the same building might successfully relocate.
Plan commission members unanimously recommended the city council OK changes to zoning rules that would allow outpatient medical clinics and treatment facilities as a conditional use in areas zoned for light industry.
That approval came as Addiction Medical Solutions says it could open a clinic in a smaller office space within a 53,000-square-foot industrial building at 1312 Barberry Drive. The clinic each day would treat 150 patients recovering from drug addiction with an apparent focus on opioid addiction treatment, according to information the city’s planning division provided to the commission in a memo.
Ultimately, Addiction Medical Solutions officials said, there is enough demand for opioid addiction treatment in Janesville that the clinic predicts it could eventually build a client base of 300 people.
The recommendation for a zoning change came after Planning Director Duane Cherek explained that about 10 light industrial buildings in Janesville have vacancies that could be in a state of limbo in the current market because city rules don’t cleanly allow certain office uses, including medical, in vacant office space that’s in industrial buildings.
A local Mercyhealth system doctor along with a UW-Whitewater social work department chair wrote letters to the plan commission voicing support for the clinic in Janesville as a crucial step to address opioid addiction in Rock County.
The plan commission’s discussion became more tangled Monday night as commission members moved into a public hearing on whether to OK a conditional-use permit.
The plan commission held the meeting virtually, with members asking questions and making comments and motions on a video chat app through the city’s website.
Plan commission member Barry Badertscher dug into what some on the commission called “hearsay” that a workout gym that caters to children and operates in the same building, Athlete X Factory, is considering relocating.
Badertscher, a local commercial real estate broker, told the commission he had been in talks with Addiction Medical Solutions on an earlier clinic plan that he indicated fell apart.
Badertscher said he “doesn’t have a dog in the hunt,” but he said he knows an owner of Athlete X Factory. He said he came to learn the gym and the Barberry Drive building’s landlord, Terry McGuire, apparently are working to relocate Athlete X Factory pending sale of the property to a third party who would lease to Addiction Medical Solutions.
Badertscher was one of five on the plan commission who ultimately voted to OK a conditional-use approval for the clinic. But that was after Badertscher first aired concerns about having a drug treatment facility that Addiction Medical Services has indicated might include “long-term methadone, Suboxone and buprenorphine maintenance” treatment of opioid addiction next to a gym that youths frequent.
“I couldn’t support it as long as there was the workout facility with children right next door. If they do find another site for them (the gym), then I would have no problems with it whatsoever,” Badertscher said.
Badertscher proposed allowing the clinic’s conditional use at the Barberry Drive site but only if Athlete X Factory first can find an alternate location.
The plan commission shot down that proposal on a 4-3 vote, with commission member Doug Marklein pointing out that Athlete Factory X hadn’t sounded off on the clinic proposal. He said tying conditions to the future plans of another tenant at the Barberry Drive building was “absurd.”
The commission ultimately OK’d a set of conditional uses for the clinic initially recommended by the city’s planning division, which include parking and drainage concerns and stipulations the clinic not impede other development in the area.
It’s just not clear if the project will happen at Barberry Drive.
Addiction Medical Solutions has been scouting sites in Janesville since 2018. On Monday, the company’s founder, Sharel Rogers, who joined the hearing by teleconference, said she had pause over locating in a building next to a gym frequented by youths.
She said the clinic and its developer would only move forward with the plan if the current owner can relocate the workout gym.
“We approached them. We were quite concerned about that. I didn’t realize they were there. I thought it was a manufacturer of athletic equipment,” she said. “I’ve already expanded the (clinic site) search, so unless it’s mutually beneficial, we won’t be siting there. I hope it’s mutually beneficial.”