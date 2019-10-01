JANESVILLE

Drunken drivers who told Rock County authorities where in Janesville they had their last drink most often reported it was at a tavern or other licensed establishment, according to police data analyzed by a local prevention agency.

The majority of people—45% in the most recent data—wouldn't or couldn't tell police where they had their last drink, but 21% reported last drinking at a licensed location, 15% at a social gathering and 8% elsewhere between March 2018 and March 2019.

Police officers across the state for years have asked people suspected of operating while intoxicated questions related to alcohol consumption, said Erin Davis, director of Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, a prevention agency focused on reducing substance use.

Two years ago, Mobilizing 4 Change began analyzing data collected by Rock County law enforcement during OWI traffic stops, looking for trends and trying to identify where people most commonly drink before getting pulled over, Davis said.

Officers record date, time, age, gender, name, location of stop, whether drugs were used, location of last drink and blood alcohol content, Davis said.

Mobilizing 4 Change categorizes each place of last drink by type of location: establishment with a liquor license, social gathering or non-descriptive, which includes vague locations such as on a boat or in a park.

Those being questioned have the right to refuse answering, Davis said.

The Janesville organization looks at data from police agencies throughout Rock County for stops involving people who report having drank last in Janesville. Similar organizations in Edgerton, Evansville and Beloit look at data for their cities.

Thirty-two of Janesville's licensed establishments—about 34% percent of all licensed establishments in the city—were identified as places of last drink between March 2017 and March 2018. Of that, 11% were identified two or more times, according to a report from JM4C.

Between March 2019 and March 2019, 25% of Janesville licensed locations were listed, and 11% were identified two or more times.

In both years of data, Whiskey Ranch was identified most often as place of last drink, according to the report.

Davis said she wants people to have fun but be safe about it.

Barry Badertscher, chairman of the Janesville Alcohol Licensing Advisory Committee, said Tuesday the committee should review the reports from Mobilizing for Change annually to monitor trends, not pick on specific locations.

Committee member Kevin Riley said the city and committee should monitor more than just place of last drink because sometimes people get drunk other places and have only one drink at their last stop.

If one person buys a round of drinks, bartenders might not know a person in the group is already drunk and could unintentionally overserve, Riley said.

No bar in Janesville wants their patrons to get so drunk they get ticketed, Riley said.

Mobilizing 4 Change uses the data to educate bar managers and owners on safe serving, dangers of drink specials and the importance on stopping in to supervise their businesses at night.

Some bar owners look at the data and pinpoint a certain bartender or specific event that could have contributed to more people getting drunk, Davis said.

Janesville Police Deputy Chief John Olsen said the data is meant for education and not punishment.

Olsen said he stops into bars where he hears there might be problems and talks to managers and owners, which usually fixes any problems before they get worse.