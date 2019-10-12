TOWN OF BELOIT

A town of Beloit man survived a pickup truck crashing through the roof of his garage in the 2900 block of South Park Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The red pickup truck crashed into the roof of the home of Joseph and Delores Nyre, according to police.

Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop said a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Park Avenue left the roadway, went through a water-retaining ditch, went airborne and then crashed into the Nyre house.

First responders determined the man driving the truck wasn’t injured and assisted him out of the vehicle. The driver was in custody and at the hospital Saturday. Northrop said police are investigating the incident to determine if the driver was operating under the influence of alcohol.

Joseph Nyre said he was watching the University of Wisconsin football game in his “man cave” when the truck came through the roof just 12 feet from him. Delores Nyre, who was in the kitchen at the time, said the truck landed on top of her Audi convertible. The Nyres and their dog planned to go to a relative’s home for the evening.

Shannon Holmes and his wife, who live nearby, heard the crash and went outside to help.

“You don’t see this every day,” Holmes said.

Once on scene, the Holmeses heard the neighbor in the garage talking to the truck’s driver until paramedics arrived and helped him out of the truck.