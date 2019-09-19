JANESVILLE

Cameron Gillie wanted to find a photography project that would challenge him.

The Madison-based photographer’s brainstorming morphed from a simple two-week trip somewhere into a 1,200-mile trek covering the entire Ice Age Trail.

He said he hopes to use photography to showcase different lifestyles and cultures along the trail and in the communities that touch it.

“It loops around the state so much that it’s sort of a random sampling of Wisconsin. You’ve got lakeshores, agriculture and cities like Janesville that’s more of an urban area,” said Gillie, 52.

The former photojournalist started his journey in late April at Potawatomi State Park, northwest of Sturgeon Bay, before taking the summer off.

After 40 days and 330 miles of backpacking, Gillie found himself on the Janesville segment of the trail Wednesday.

He was greeted by Walmart and other buildings when he reached the city, but beyond that he discovered plenty of nature and quality photo opportunities.

“It’s more interesting than I thought it would be,” he said of the area. “The whole Ice Age Trail, I keep getting surprised. It’s always nicer than I anticipated.”

Gillie carries a pack with camera gear and snacks, but he leaves most of his supplies in his truck, which he parks at different spots. He stays in hotels at night.

He said the physical demands of the project have been difficult at times, and fatigue from long travel days sometimes makes it hard to focus on taking photos.

While he has missed some shots, he’s happy with what he has gathered so far and hopes to eventually turn the photos into a book. Sometimes he struggles to decide what to shoot, but he said that’s partly because of the variety.

“You just have to pick and choose some things that interest you, and that’s part of the process,” Gillie said. “It’s been an epic personal project.”

He hopes to get halfway through the trail this year before finishing the other half next year.

Three pairs of shoes into his odyssey, Gillie said he is enjoying every photograph and segment of the trail and is excited to see the rest.

“I keep being amazed,” he said of the scenery. “I haven’t gotten bored yet.”

Gillie’s journey can be followed on Instagram at @around_wisco. He also has a website: around wisco.com.