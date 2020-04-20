SOUTH BELOIT, Ill.
While humans are plagued with the coronavirus pandemic, wildlife is thriving at Boney Island in South Beloit, Illinois.
Photographer Kurt Van Galder has been following a pair of eagles that have nested in a towering tree near Nature at the Confluence, 206 Dickop St. They are visible from the area of Viking Lanes and Axium Foods in South Beloit.
On April 10, Van Galder captured Mom and Dad “snuggling” in the nest before hopping over to the “sweetheart tree,” a lookout where they could protect the nest from predators such as pelicans, blue herons and turkey vultures.
Although the nest is too high for him to see inside, Van Galder speculates that the eaglets have already hatched. Watching the eagle couple, who appear to be guarding the eaglets, has been a meaningful experience.
“They are hearty, majestic and impressive in appearance. It’s just striking,” Van Galder said.
Van Galder has been watching the nest at Boney Island for 11 years. The eagles usually rear two to three eaglets each year. They eat primarily fish but also dine on duck, geese, rabbits, gophers and turtles.
Van Galder usually spots the pair starting in February. By April 2, he watched them haul branches and long grasses to build up the nest. Mom and Dad later took turns sitting on the nest and rolled the eggs every hour. Then they retired to their sweetheart tree 20 yards away to keep watch.
After his Good Friday visit, Van Galder plans to return when the weather is warmer. He estimates that the eaglets should be visible in a couple of weeks—certainly by early May, when they’ll be sturdy enough to sit up and tall enough to see out of the nest.
“They are the fastest-growing bird in North America. They will put on 4 to 5 ounces each day,” Van Galder said.
By June, they likely will start pre-flight practice, hopping up to catch wind, flap their wings and get briefly airborne above the nest. Shortly thereafter, they’ll try to leave the nest.
“Seventy days after they hatch, they will take their first flight,” he said.
Once they begin making their first flights this summer, people will be able to see them on trees behind Bluff Street near the Beloit Post Office.
In August, the little ones will venture out on their own for good. They might fly to Alaska or the Arctic Circle and return to Wisconsin in winter. But if they try to come home to their South Beloit nest, they won’t be welcomed back.
“Little ones will sometimes come back a year later but get kicked out of the nest,” Van Galder said.
Van Galder has been taken with eagles since he was a child. Today, he travels to places such as Decorah, Iowa, Sauk City and Prairie du Sac to watch nests.
He has captured photos of eagles eating fish in mid-flight or locking talons with fellow eagles as they battle for a meal. One time, he saw an eaglet kick a sibling out of the nest after it didn’t want to try flying.
During the winter, northern lakes freeze and eagles from southern Canada and northern Wisconsin migrate to find open waters south of their home bases.
With more than 7,000 feathers on each bird, the eagles don’t need to go far, Van Galder said—only far enough to find open waters with fish.