Photo gallery: Milton High School graduation

ANTHONY WAHL/AWAHL@GAZETTEXTRA.COM
Jun 4, 2023

Members of the Milton High School's graduating Class of 2023 throw their caps into the air at the end of the commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Members of the Milton High School's graduating Class of 2023 enter the field house for their commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Kennedy Howell smiles as she walks into the field house for Milton High School's commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Graduating seniors wait for the start of Milton High School's graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Aidan Schoen, left, and Justin Schnell sit down as they wait for the start of Milton High School's commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Graduating seniors gather in order of last name before the start of Milton High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Dakota Cadd high-fives teachers at start of Milton High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Graduating seniors enter the field house at the start of Milton High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Class President Kennedy Carr addresses those in attendance during Milton High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

William Hentschel gives the second graduate address during Milton High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Graduation seniors wait in line to receive their diplomas during Milton High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Graduation seniors receive their diplomas during Milton High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, June 4. Anthony Wahl

Milton High School seniors celebrate their graduation on Sunday, June 4, 2023.