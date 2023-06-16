Cyclists in the Cat 3/4 Women’s race push off of the start line during one of the afternoon races in the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15. Janesville was once again the first day in The KwikTrip Tour of America’s Dairyland, a cycling series taking place over 11 consecutive days in 11 different communities throughout Southeast Wisconsin.
Men in Cat 3/4 race during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix downtown on Thursday, June 15.
Women in Cat 3/4 race during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix downtown on Thursday, June 15.
Women in Cat 3/4 race during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix downtown on Thursday, June 15.
Men in Cat 2/3 race during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix downtown on Thursday, June 15.
Men in Cat 2/3 race during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix downtown on Thursday, June 15.
Men in Cat 2/3 cross over the Court Street bridge during their race in the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
Men in Cat 2/3 cross over the Court Street bridge during their race in the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
Some key racers are introduced before the start of the Pro/1 Men race during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
The Pro/1 Men race during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
The Pro/1 Men race during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
Children participate in the Kids Roll event during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
Children participate in the Kids Roll event during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
Children participate in the Kids Roll event during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
Children participate in the Kids Roll event during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
Children participate in the Kids Roll event during the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15.
Scenes from the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15. Janesville was the first stop in The KwikTrip Tour of America's Dairyland, a cycling series taking place over 11 consecutive days in 11 different communities throughout southeast Wisconsin.
