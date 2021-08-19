Former Janesville resident Charles Healy recently received a 1949 family photo he didn't know existed thanks to a far-flung “Photo Angel.”
A Massachusetts woman purchased the old family Christmas card in a Virginia antique store, was able to identify Healy as a child in the photo and then located him in Florida in order to unite the man and the photo.
As a hobby, Kate Kelley, a special education teacher in Attleboro, Massachusetts, identifies people in old photographs she finds in antique stores. She then tries to return the images to their owners or surviving family members.
“I started the project in April,” she said. “It’s been a whirlwind. It’s just so much fun.”
Kelley says her process is methodical and, more often than not, fruitful. After purchasing photos—preferably ones with the names of the people pictured written on the backs—she searches those names on the websites Ancestry.com and Findagrave.com. When she's able to place the photos in the hands of someone who appears in the photo or a relative, she posts the success stories on her Facebook page “The Photo Angel.”
Kelley said she was given the nickname Photo Angel by another Facebook user.
According to her page, Kelley’s sleuthing was prompted by a desire to find homes for the photos of nonrelatives mixed in with her own family photos. Soon she was looking for the families of complete strangers in old photos.
One of those images included a 6-year-old Charles Healy, who said he has no memory of the photo being taken.
Kelley said she was able to trace the photo Christmas card to Healy through Ancestry.com. There she came across a woman who was a distant relative and was interested in the card. After Kelley posted the photo on Facebook, Healy’s niece, Katie, saw it and made her uncle aware of it.
After Healy heard about the card, taken in 1949 when he was six, he contacted Kelley to let her know it was a family photo.
“I got a message [from Healy] saying ‘I’m the little boy in the photo.’ That just blew my mind,” she said. “That was so cool!”
On the back of the photo of Healy and his parents Harlin and Bessie is a note thanking the recipient for a “pleasant stay” in Lynchburg, Virginia—the state in which Kelley found the photo.
Born in Beloit in 1943, Healy said his family moved to Janesville a few years later after his father took a job with Sears, Roebuck and Co. After high school, Healy studied commercial art in Chicago at Ray Vogue Studios, then joined the Air Force and served the Vietnam War.
Upon leaving the military, Healy moved to Rolling Meadows, Illinois, where he lived for the next 36 years. He moved to Florida in 2011 and still resides there.
Healy said the photo brought back “wonderful memories” of his parents.
“It’s a piece of my family’s history. I was very lucky to have terrific parents, a great family and [was] raised in a loving town like Janesville,” he said.