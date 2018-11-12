JANESVILLE
The Janesville Fire Department received a donation of 15 pet oxygen masks Monday.
Invisible Fence of Southern Wisconsin donated the equipment. The masks are used by first responders to help pets affected by smoke inhalation and reduce the number of pet fatalities.
Invisible Fence donated the masks as part of the company’s Project Breathe program, which has provided about 24,000 masks since 2006.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse