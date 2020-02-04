JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville is now selling 2020 pet licenses.
Cats and dogs ages 5 months and older must be licensed if they live within the city limits. Residents can be fined $263.50 for keeping an unlicensed dog or cat within city limits, according to a city news release.
Forms are available at the clerk-treasurer’s office, 18 N. Jackson St., or can be printed off the city's website and mailed, according to the release.
Licensing costs $15 for spayed or neutered pets with proof of the surgical procedure or $25 for animals that are not spayed or neutered.
Valid rabies vaccination certificates are also required for licensing, according to the release.
Licenses will be available until March 31, after which a $30 late fee will be charged. Mailed requests will require an additional $1 fee to mail residents the license tags for their animals' collars, according to the news release.
For more information or to download a mail-in form, call 608-755-3073 or visit www.ci.janesville.wi.us/petlicense.