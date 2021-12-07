Pet licenses for 2022 are now available at the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, according to a City of Janesville news release.
Licenses are required for all pets five months and older living within city limits. Owners must provide proof of a valid rabies vaccination at time of licensing and pay $15 for spayed and neutered animals or $25 for animals that are not spayed or neutered.
License renewals will be accepted until March 31, 2022. Residents will be charged $30 for license renewals submitted after March 31, according to the release.
Applications forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at 18 N. Jackson St.
Mailed forms must include a rabies vaccination certificate, check payment and proof of spaying or neutering for the discounted price. An additional $1 fee will apply to mailed requests to cover costs for mailing license tags to residents, according to the release.
Permits for the Paw Print Park are also now available for 2022. Valid through the end of 2021 and throughout 2022, the permit costs $15 for the first dog and $5 for each additional dog. Pet licenses are required to purchase a permit, according to the release.
For more information or to access the mail-in application form, call the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at 608-755-3073 or visit janesvillewi.gov/petlicense.
