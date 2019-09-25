SOUTH BELOIT, ILL.

South Beloit, Illinois, has approved a special use permit for a marijuana dispensary planned near Interstate 90/39 just south of the state line.

The permit for DYN Commercial Holdings was approved by the city council Tuesday.

The sale of recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois starting Jan. 1.

South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said the proposed site for the dispensary is south of the Road Ranger truck stop near the corner of Willowbrook Road and Highway 75 west of the Interstate.

He said the state of Illinois is expected to grant the next round of recreational marijuana sales licenses in the next few weeks. If DYN Commercial Holdings is granted a license, the business would apply for a building permit for the dispensary.

"Then shovels will be in the ground shortly after that," Rehl said.

On Sept. 3, the South Beloit City Council approved a 3 percent sales tax on cannabis sales in the city. The council also approved an ordinance setting definitions relating to the adult use of cannabis.

Illinois municipalities and counties are able to levy additional local sales taxes on cannabis sales. The new law also imposes a 7% gross receipts tax on the sale of marijuana from cultivators to dispensaries, according to the Illinois Policy Institute. Sales tax in Illinois is 6.3% and the combined total of local and state sales taxes in South Beloit is 7.25%.

In August, Illinois awarded the first five licenses for the sale of recreational marijuana to facilities that already are dispensaries for medical marijuana. The facilities are in Canton, Effingham, Joliet, Mundelein and Naperville. The state will issue more licenses in the coming weeks, and 75 licenses will be available by Jan. 1.