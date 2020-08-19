DARIEN
Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a crowd of about 250 people during a campaign stop at Tankcraft Corp. in Darien on Wednesday.
Pence, who was introduced by Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, spoke for about 40 minutes and praised his and President Donald Trump's administration for its policies on a variety of issues.
Some of the biggest applause greeted the Trump administration's backing of law enforcement, opposition to abortion and reopening of schools this fall.
Pence praised Trump for his response to the coronavirus and promised a vaccine before the end of the year.
He mentioned the Democratic National Convention several times and criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for not appearing in Milwaukee, where the mostly virtual convention is being held this week.
Pence said the Trump administration stands for freedom and traditional American ideals and opposes Democrats who would lead the country into socialism.
He returned repeatedly to his theme of economic recovery.
"Make no mistake about it, our economic recovery is on the ballot," he said.
Pence arrived at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville aboard Air Force Two about 11 a.m. Wednesday. He was expected to return to Washington, D.C., this afternoon.
