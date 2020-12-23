JANESVILLE
A vehicle hit a pedestrian in a Milton Avenue crosswalk Tuesday night, Janesville police report.
Police had little information Wednesday morning because the accident was handled by a different shift, but WCLO radio reported a woman was hit and had “extremely serious” injuries.
A police officer provided emergency lifesaving measures, and the driver remained on scene and was helpful, police told WCLO.
The accident was reported at 9:58 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Milton Avenue at the Black Bridge Road intersection, police reported.
A witness told police he saw the victim walking in the middle of the southbound lanes when he or she saw the vehicle coming and tried to stop, while the vehicle swerved in an apparent attempt to avoid the impact, Sgt. Brian Vaughn told The Gazette.
Traffic was shut down near the intersection so police could investigate.