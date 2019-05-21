JANESVILLE

A car hit a man who was crossing Milton Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Janesville police said.

The man, in his mid-70s and probably a Janesville resident, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Tim Hiers.

The man was crossing Milton Avenue at Black Bridge Road and pushing a personal shopping cart when a car turning left from Black Bridge onto Milton Avenue hit him, Hiers said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Police were called to the scene at 12:55 p.m. and closed the intersection for about 15 minutes. No names were immediately available.