JANESVILLE

A Janesville man hit by a car on Milton Avenue on Tuesday had pushed the walk-signal button and should have had a walking light, according to a Janesville police report.

James P. Bloom, 52, of 1837 Alden Road No. 21, was listed in fair condition Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

The driver of the mid-sized pickup truck, Edith M. Kudrna, 76, of 3237 Westminster Road, Janesville, was turning left from Black Bridge Road onto Milton Avenue on a green light when the accident occurred at 12:50 p.m., according to the report.

Kudrna’s truck hit Bloom in the crosswalk. She was cited for failure to yield the right of way while turning left.