JANESVILLE
A pedestrian hit by a car on Center Avenue on Sept. 24 died five days later, according to a Janesville police report.
The 60-year-old Janesville woman was on the median in the 600 block of Center Avenue when she suddenly moved into the path of a northbound SUV, the report states.
The accident occurred around 7:50 p.m. in a poorly-lit area between Rockport Road and Wilson Avenue, the report indicates.
The driver, a Janesville man, reported it was dark and raining heavily. The woman was wearing dark clothing, the report indicates.
The report lists no citations for the driver.
The woman was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. She died Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The county Medical Examiner Department will likely release the woman’s identity after her family has been notified.
