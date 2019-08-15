BELOIT

Pickup dates for the Forthright Ministries peach and pear sale have been changed to Aug. 30 and 31.

The date changes are because the produce is ripening faster than expected.

The organization is accepting orders until Monday, Aug. 19. Order forms are available by calling 608-481-1300 or visiting peachesrock.com.

All orders must be collected by the weekend of arrival unless other arrangements are made.

For more information, call 608-481-1300, email forthrightministries@gmail.com or visit forthrightministries.com.