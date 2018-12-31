The impending retirement of the most powerful political figure ever to come out of Janesville is The Gazette’s top story for 2018, as chosen by newsroom staff.
A generation has grown up in southeastern Wisconsin knowing only Paul Ryan as their representative in the U.S. Congress. After 20 years in that job, Ryan announced April 11 that he would retire when his term ends in January 2019.
Ryan, who turns 49 on Jan. 29, has not announced plans for what he wants to do with the rest of his life.
Long seen as a Republican leader, especially on fiscal issues, Ryan ran for vice president with Mitt Romney in 2012. In 2015, he reluctantly agreed to replace John Boehner as speaker of the House, a hugely powerful position that made him second in line to succeed the president.
Many in the 1st Congressional District are curious about the next phase of Ryan’s life, but he hasn't said what that might be.
”I don’t know what’s next,” Ryan said in his farewell-to-Congress speech on Dec. 19.
Ryan acknowledged in his speech that work on many of the causes he championed remains undone, including poverty, national debt, immigration and the financial stability of “entitlement programs.”
Ryan leaves with praise from some but loads of criticism, mostly focused on how he supported President Donald Trump but also for the tax-cut plan passed in 2017. Ryan has touted the plan as a stimulant for economic growth, but critics have questioned that notion.
Criticisms and debate about Ryan’s significance and legacy will no doubt continue to be magnified through social media in ways that didn’t exist when he first took office in 1999.
Another Janesvillian, Bryan Steil, whom Ryan’s political machine strongly backed, won the Nov. 6 election handily over Democrat Randy Bryce. Steil begins his Congressional tenure next month as Ryan did, as a junior member with little clout.
The rest of the top 10 news stories of the year:
Last year, the Janesville City Council's decision to remove the Monterey Dam landed fifth on The Gazette's top 10 stories of 2017 list.
This year, the dam made headlines once again after crews began dismantling it in July.
Janesville started dam removal after receiving multiple permits from the state Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Monterey Dam Association, a dam preservation group, staged a last-ditch effort to salvage the dam located underneath the Center Avenue bridge near Monterey Park. But a Rock County judge tossed out the group's lawsuit that tried to block city removal of the dam.
City officials had argued the dam was obsolete and would have cost more to repair than demolish. The city's position inspired the impassioned and vocal preservation group. Members worried removal would cause Rock River water levels to drop substantially, wrecking the shoreline and causing waterfront property values to plummet.
A bay near the dam dried up and turned into a mud flat shortly after removal began. City officials stressed patience and said the shoreline would be restored to a natural, grassy habitat.
That shoreline restoration is scheduled to begin in 2019.
3. Former GM site demolition gets underway
Demolition of the former General Motors plant began in April, finally breathing new life into the site after years of dormancy.
Work began on the west side of the plant and, over the course of several months, slowly inched toward the brick façade along South Jackson Street. As of late December, that wall is still standing.
In June, the city received a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to assist with demolition. Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch visited Janesville to announce the grant.
Commercial Development Company, the brownfield redevelopment firm that now owns the site, has said full demolition could take up to 18 months. New tenants, none of which have been finalized, might not move in until 2020 or 2021.
Though the physical GM buildings will soon be gone, memorabilia will live on at Blackhawk Community Credit Union's planned headquarters south of Court Street along the Rock River. The headquarters will include a historical "legacy center" honoring GM, whose employees helped found the credit union.
4. ARISE project in downtown Janesville takes shape
Talk to local business owners, and they'll tell you downtown Janesville's turnaround is starting to feel real.
ARISEnow, a group of downtown stakeholders and business leaders, has driven much of that transformation. The group has helped raise money for multiple projects and has generated plenty of buzz along the riverfront.
The ARISE Town Square and festival street. Ongoing Milwaukee Street bridge replacement. Court Street's conversion to two-way traffic. Doty Mill Alley. Construction of the new Cobblestone Hotel.
The western edge of downtown still needs work, but progress near the Rock River is becoming tangible.
5. UW-Whitewater chancellor to resign after husband’s sexual harassment scandal
It took months and a newspaper’s open records request for news to come out that UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper’s husband had been banned from campus after an investigation into allegations he sexually harassed female employees.
But then the story drew national attention, and Kopper faced calls to resign from local and state elected officials, including former Whitewater City Council member Stephanie (Goettl) Vander Pas, who said Alan “Pete” Hill touched her inappropriately when she was at UW-W.
Hill, according to documents, denied the allegations against him. Kopper in a Sept. 14 public message said she “supported” UW System President Ray Cross’ decision to ban her husband from campus. In a July 10 letter to Cross, however, she said she had “concerns” with some pieces of the investigator’s report.
On Dec. 17, Kopper announced her upcoming resignation. Her letter to campus gave no reason why, but she wrote to Cross on Dec. 6 she was “aware” the UW Board of Regents wanted new leadership at the university.
Kopper’s official last day as chancellor is Monday.
Cross announced Dec. 21 that Cheryl Green, vice chancellor for student affairs at UW-Oshkosh, would take over as interim chancellor in Whitewater. She cannot apply for the permanent role.
While the UW System and UW-W search for the university’s 17th chancellor, Kopper will be on paid leave with her chancellor salary of $242,760 through August.
Kopper has plans to return to campus, however, as a tenured psychology professor for the 2019-20 academic year. In the fall, she is set to start receiving her nine-month salary of $118,308.
A failed $3.5 million referendum in April shook the Delavan-Darien School District.
The Delavan-Darien School Board voted to shutter Darien Elementary, the only public school in Darien, and lay off 39 teachers in the aftermath. Class sizes grew, and the board scrambled to balance their budget while students continued enrolling out.
Then Superintendent Bob Crist was sent to an early retirement, and the director of curriculum, Jill Sorbie, was bumped to interim superintendent to shepherd the district out of a financial crisis and into a new era.
Now, the district faces a balanced budget, voters approved a $2.8 million nonrecurring referendum in November and officials are looking at new programs in hopes of growing its shrinking student body.
But Darien Elementary still sits empty in the center of the village of Darien. And in November, village residents approved an advisory referendum recommending a committee explore severing ties with district and reopening the 114-year-old building.
“Our village is going to get an educational footprint in our village one way or another,” Darien Village President Kurt Zipp said in November. “We would prefer to stay in the school district, but the school district has to be committed.”
A flurry of business closures swept Janesville in 2018, leaving shuttered, vacant buildings scattered across the city.
Among them was Toys 'R' Us, which announced its impending closure in March, and Boston Store, an anchor at the Janesville Mall.
Quaker Steak & Lube shut its doors in June. Time Out Pub & Eatery followed in July and Fuddruckers in September.
In November, Janesville Mall representatives confirmed Sears, another staple at the mall, would be closing in February 2019.
In a September interview, Fuddruckers franchise owner Kevin Brown told The Gazette an “intensely tight” labor market made it tough to staff the hamburger restaurant and keep it viable.
“Everyone in Janesville is hiring,” Brown said. “We can’t keep in step with it just because of the overhead of the location.”
8. HEROIN AND RELATED KILLERS
The pain and suffering from the nationwide plague of heroin and chemically similar drugs continued in 2018 in Rock and Walworth counties.
While countywide numbers are not yet available for 2018, the Janesville Police Department’s tally of overdose deaths shows no change from 2017: 14 deaths as of Friday.
Fentanyl, a powerful opioid often manufactured illicitly overseas and added to heroin, continues to show up in overdose toxicology reports, said Janesville police officer Chad Woodman.
Walworth County authorities sounded the alarm on a rise in fentanyl-related deaths in November.
Another statistic reported this year: 101 babies born in Rock County since 2013 have been diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome. They were born addicted because of their mothers’ drug use.
The 21 babies born with the syndrome in 2017 was the fifth-highest total among Wisconsin counties.
Police in both counties continued to arrest and get convictions for people who supplied the drugs that killed people—often the friends of the dealer, while The Gazette also reported stories of the survivors of the epidemic, both those who are doing the hard work of fighting their addictions and the loved ones who are coping with the deaths.
As the year drew to a close, authorities announced a new state grant that helped Rock and Walworth counties begin new programs to help keep addicts clean as they leave jail.
And of course, many stories detailed the bizarre measures some addicts take to feed their habits, driving up crime rates.
9. Robert Thomas Jr. stabbing
A fatal stabbing on Aug. 21 led to protests in front of the Rock County Courthouse.
Police arrested Sarina M. Stone, 20, on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide the morning of the Aug. 22 stabbing of Robert Thomas Jr., 26.
Police said the stabbing occurred during an argument outside Stone’s mother’s apartment.
Two days later, District Attorney David O’Leary issued a news release, saying there was no evidence to prove Stone intended to kill and “more than enough evidence to support a claim of self-defense.”
O’Leary wrote: “There is a viable theory of prosecution for reckless homicide,” but a jury would be entitled to hear evidence of self defense, and, “There would be a significant amount of evidence that would support the argument that Stone was trying to defend herself when she killed Thomas.”
A small protest began Aug. 28 in front of the courthouse’s main entrance, with family members, including Thomas’ mother, Elizabeth Davidson, suggesting that if her son were white and Stone was black, Stone would have been jailed immediately.
Davidson and other family members met with O’Leary on Aug. 30.
Davidson said afterward that new witnesses had come forward, and she was encouraging others to tell police what they know about the relationship between Thomas and Stone, and that Stone had threatened to stab Thomas previously.
O’Leary left open the possibility that he might charge Stone if new information makes that possible, Davidson said.
Police said afterward they were continuing to investigate, including interviewing new witnesses.
10. Tariffs hit home
News in the nation’s capital can dominate headlines, but The Gazette in 2018 dug into how tariffs have affected local businesses.
Janesville residents can look at the Milwaukee Street bridge to see the local impact of the President Donald Trump administration’s tariffs.
The bids that came into the city were about $1.3 million higher than the city expected. City Engineer Mike Payne said this is mostly because of U.S. tariffs on imported steel increased the cost of construction materials.
Farmers, too, felt the tariffs here.
Temporary federal relief after China imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. soybeans and other agricultural goods was not enough for some local farmers—although they did voice appreciation for the effort. Some said the temporary pain would be worth the long-term benefits to leveling out a trade relationship with China.
The Gazette itself in 2018 saw the effects of tariffs on Canadian newsprint, which were eventually rolled back. Cost of paper—typically the newspaper industry’s second-largest expense—went up 30 percent, which caused some publications (The Gazette included) to print less.
“The newspaper industry faces a lot of challenges, and this was one of the most critical,” Janesville Gazette publisher Skip Bliss said after the U.S. International Trade Commission nullified the tariffs in August.
“To me, this is a victory for America.”
